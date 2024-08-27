ThunderBolts Score Late to Win Rain-Shortened Game
August 27, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)
Windy City ThunderBolts News Release
CRESTWOOD, IL - The ThunderBolts scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the seventh before rain washed out the final two innings of a 3-2 ThunderBolts victory over the Washington Wild Things at Ozinga Field Tuesday night.
The ThunderBolts (38-54) broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the third inning when Cam Phelts reached on an error and Henry Kusiak was hit by a pitch. Brennen Dorighi followed with a two-run double.
John Mikolaicyk retired the first nine batters he faced but Washington (63-27) got on the board in the fourth. Caleb McNeely singled and Tommy Caufield doubled him in to make the score 2-1. Caufield advanced to third with no outs, but Mikolaicyk pitched out of the jam to maintain the one-run lead.
Washington tied the score in the sixth when McNeely singled and Tyreque Reed doubled him home.
In the top of the seventh, the Wild Things put runners at second and third with one out but Dan Brown stranded them to keep the game tied. The Bolts scored the game-winner in the bottom of the frame. Michael Seegers walked, stole second and moved to third on an error. Phelts brought him in on an infield single before it started to pour, wiping out the rest of the game.
Brown (2-3) pitched 1.2 scoreless innings and picked up the win. Brandon Nail (1-1) allowed the game-winner for the loss.
Game Two of the series is set for Wednesday night, the final Military Appreciation Night sponsored by SecureOne Security Services of the season. It is also the final Senior Night and Karaoke Night as well as the last chance to get the baseball and beach combo deal from Indiana Beach Amusement Park. On the field, Michael Barker (3-8, 6.60) starts against Washington's Kobe Foster (10-1, 2.90). First pitch from Ozinga Field is set for 6:35 CDT and the broadcast can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.
