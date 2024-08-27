Win Streak Snapped in Rain-Shortened Affair at Windy City

CRESTWOOD, Il. - In a weird way due to inclement weather, the Washington Wild Things had their win-streak of six games snapped by Windy City on what goes down as a de facto walk-off infield single by Cam Phelts as the last hitter to complete a turn at bat in the bottom of the seventh before the rain arrived at Ozinga Field Tuesday night. The game continued for three pitches after that hit so technically isn't a walk off, but almost one.

The affair goes down as a final in seven innings given both teams had a chance to hit seven times in the game.

Windy City scored the game's first two runs on a two-run double by Brennen Dorighi in the third inning against Washington starter Malik Barrington. Barrington ended up working a quality start of six innings. He allowed three hits and two runs (one earned) with five strikeouts and just one walk for the second-straight start.

Washington got on the board in the fourth inning on an RBI double by Tommy Caufield that plated Caleb McNeely, who had singled to start the inning. The hit was McNeely's 100th of the season in his first full professional campaign as he became the first Wild Thing to reach the mark this season. With the game 2-1 going to the sixth, McNeely doubled, went to third on a Caufield bounce out and then scored on an RBI single by Tyreque Reed that tied the game.

Once Barrington was lifted, Washington had a chance after consecutive HBP's ended up at second and third in the top of the seventh with one out, but Windy City reliever Dan Brown got a ground out and a strikeout to end the inning and get out of the jam, keeping the game deadlocked at 2-2.

Brendan Nail took the mound in the bottom half. He walked Michael Seegers on nine pitches after a battle. Seegers stole second and went to third on an error before Cam Phelts produced a swinging bunt up the third base line with two strikes and two outs to give Windy City the 3-2 lead that turned out to be the winner. Phelts ended up at third after a stolen base and another error on the throw there. The game ended with a 1-2 count on Henry Kusiak, which per rules, stays in the box.

Washington and Windy City will play the middle game tomorrow evening at 7:35/6:35 p.m. CT. Lefty Kobe Foster will take the mound three strikeouts shy of the Washington single season record of 124 (Ben Ally, 2005). He enters with 121 strikeouts on the season.

