Worcester Railers HC Sign Defenseman Artyom Kulakov for 2023-24 Season

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager and Head Coach Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman announced today that the club has signed defenseman Artyom Kulakov to an ECHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Kulakov, 20, re-signs in Worcester for his rookie season. He joined the team in late March during the 2022-23 season from the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League, playing in seven games. Kulakov recorded two points (1-1-2) in his seven games with Worcester, with his one goal coming in his first shift as a professional.

"We are very excited to have Artyom back," Railers Assistant Coach Bob Deraney said. "He's a very talented, physical, two-way defenseman. Last season he demonstrated the ability to shut down plays in our own end quickly while keeping plays alive in the offensive zone. We are looking for him to build off his first year's success and take a big step to be an even better defender and produce points from the back end this upcoming season."

In two seasons with the Erie Otters, Kulakov recorded 145 penalty minutes to go along with 16 points (5-11-16) in 102 games played. His 2021-22 season spent in Erie was his first season in the United States after coming overseas from Russia.

"It's a great organization here in Worcester with great fans," Kulakov said. "We're going to have a great team in Worcester next year. I'm super excited to be back."

The Railers have announced five players officially signed for the 2023-24 season as Kulakov joins Anthony Callin, Keeghan Howdeshell, Adam Goodsir, and Anthony Repaci as the five signees. More announcements are expected over the coming weeks.

