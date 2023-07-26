Musser Returns to Norfolk for Third Year

July 26, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release







NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club announced today they have re-signed defenseman Carson Musser to a standard player contract for the 2023-24 season.

Musser becomes the first defenseman to sign a deal with Norfolk for the upcoming season.

The Michigan native is slated to return to the Admirals after completing his first full season as a professional. He scored his first ECHL goal against the South Carolina Stingrays on October 22, 2023. Despite being hampered by injuries for half the season, Musser totaled 13 points (4g, 9a) in 43 games.

"We are thrilled to have Carson back," said Admirals head coach Jeff Carr. "He supplies leadership and really solidifies the nucleus and core of our team. During the course of any season, guys are going to battle injuries 80% of the time. The challenge is battling those injuries and pushing through them. Carson pushed through 95% of the season due to injuries last year. That really spoke to us."

Musser signed his first pro deal with Norfolk on March 21, 2022 after completing his five-year collegiate career. He played in just seven games to finish the 2021-22 season and was quickly re-signed for the 2022-23 campaign.

"He was arguably our best defenseman at the start of the season prior to his injuries," Carr said. "We can't wait to build off a healthy Carson Musser this upcoming season."

"I'm very grateful and excited to be back in Norfolk for the upcoming season," said Musser. "The team took impressive strides in the second half of the season. I'm really looking forward to the opportunity to come back and continue to build off that. I can't wait to be back in front of the best fans at The Scope."

In five years of his college hockey career, Musser played in 135 games with Bowling Green University and Long Island University. In his final season with Long Island, he was an assistant captain and finished top-10 in scoring with 11 points (4g, 7a).

The Norfolk Admirals roster for the 2023-24 season now includes eight players (seven forwards, one defenseman).

F - Keaton Jameson

F - Mathieu Roy

F - Ryan Foss

F - Danny Katic

F - Stepan Timofeyev

F - Denis Smirnov

F - Keegan Iverson

D - Carson Musser

The Admirals will open the 2023-24 season on Friday, October 20 against the Savannah Ghost Pirates. The home opener will take place on Wednesday, October 25 when the Admirals take on the Worcester Railers. The full schedule can be seen HERE. Season Tickets for the 2023-24 season are ON SALE NOW. These packages come with flexible payment options and exclusive member benefits that include 28% off tickets, 15% off merch, your choice of seat for all home games, and the Never Wasted Ticket Program. CLICK HERE to inquire today.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.