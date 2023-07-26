Kyle Pouncy Returns to Grizzlies for 2023-2024 Season

July 26, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release









Utah Grizzlies defenseman Kyle Pouncy

(Utah Grizzlies) Utah Grizzlies defenseman Kyle Pouncy(Utah Grizzlies)

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies are bringing back defenseman Kyle Pouncy for the 2023-2024 season.

Pouncy has appeared in 111 games with the Grizzlies over the past 2 seasons. Pouncy had 3 goals and 7 assists in 66 games in the 2022-2023 season. In the 2021-2022 division championship season Kyle had 3 goals and 4 assists in 45 regular season games and 1 goal and 1 assist in 8 games in the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Pouncy is the fifth player who has been announced for the 2023-2024 season, joining defenseman Jacob Semik, Kade Jensen and Bryan Yoon as well as forward Dylan Stewart.

Go to utahgrizzlies.com for player signings and ticket information leading up to the 2023-2024 regular season, which begins at Maverik Center on Saturday, October 21, 2023 vs Tulsa at 7:10 pm.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.