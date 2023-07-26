Caporusso Back for Third Season in Cincinnati

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones announced today that the team has re-signed center Louie Caporusso for the 2023-24 season. Caporusso joins Jalen Smereck and Justin Vaive as the first trio of players that have signed with the Cyclones ahead of next season.

Caporusso, 34, enters his third consecutive season in Cincinnati after spending the previous seven seasons overseas. Last year, the Toronto, Ontario native scored 24 goals and posted 71 points in 68 regular season games with the 'Clones, establishing career highs in goals, assists (48), and points. He finished second in team scoring and was tied for the 16th most points by a player across the ECHL.

"It's funny; I don't know what it is but I've just been feeling better as I've gotten older," said Caporusso; coming off the most productive season of his 11-year professional career. "I've been able to play with some great players over the last couple of years and Coach (Jason) Payne has given me a good opportunity to succeed here. On top of that, this city and this arena is a great environment to play in. I'm older now, so I'm just trying to enjoy and savor every moment playing here because I know it doesn't last much longer."

A former NHL Draft selection of the Ottawa Senators in 2007, Caporusso has played over 500 professional games in AHL, DEL, Italy, and ECHL. He has scored 175 and tallied 276 assists for 451 points over that time. Since joining the Cyclones in 2021, Caporusso has been one of the team's alternate captains. He will continue to wear an "A" for the 2023-24 season.

"He's a leader on and off the ice," said Payne. "Louie's been an important part of our team and our culture over the last two years. His compete level motivates those around him. I see some of our younger players gravitate towards him and try to emulate his energy and work ethic. As much as Louie's success can be touted from an individual standpoint, I think it's even more impressive to see how much he's helped our young talent blossom and develop into top contributors at this level."

