Royals Announce 2023-24 Preseason Schedule

July 26, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced the club will host the Adirondack Thunder for their first of two preseason games on Thursday, October 12 at 7:00 pm at Santander Arena

The Royals will play the Thunder for their final preseason game on Friday, October 13 at 7:00 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena.

Tickets to the Royals preseason home game on October 12 are FREE with the donation of a canned good for Reading's local food bank, Helping Harvest.

"Helping Harvest is pleased to once again partner with our friends at the Reading Royals for their preseason opener food drive," stated Helping Harvest's Social Media and Communications Specialist Aimee Hafer. "The Royals have been long time supporters of Helping Harvest, aiding us in the fight against hunger through both food drives and volunteering efforts. We deeply appreciate their continued support in our mission to feed those in need in our community."

Be the first fans to see the Royals' 2023-24 roster in action under Head Coach James Henry before the home opener on Saturday, October 28 at 7:00 p.m. against the Trois-Rivières Lions.

"It will be a perfect opportunity for our fans to get a look at our roster for the coming year," said Team President David Farrar. "It's a great way to get our players ready for game action before we start the regular season."

Become a Royals365 Member for the 2023-2024 season and learn about Season Memberships by calling 610-898-7825.

