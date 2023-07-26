Everblades to Hold Annual Equipment Sale on August 6

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades announced today that it will hold its annual equipment sale on Sunday, August 6th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A maximum of six to eight people will be allowed in the locker room at one time.

Among the items available for sale are helmets, pants, gloves, practice jerseys, new and used sticks, equipment bags, hockey socks, used skates, used goalie equipment, pucks, apparel, and other miscellaneous equipment. All items are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those attending the equipment sale should enter through the employee entrance of Hertz Arena, which is located on the Southwest corner of the building. Once inside, walk straight in and turn left on the arena concourse, the Everblades locker room will be just ahead on your left. Customers should form a single-file line outside the locker room door along the wall.

Purchases can be made with either cash or credit card. No checks will be accepted. All sales made at the Everblades' equipment sale are final.

For questions and more information regarding the equipment sale, please contact Everblades equipment manager, John Sellars via email at johns@floridaeverblades.com.

