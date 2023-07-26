Thunder and Royals to Meet in Preseason Action

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced a home-and-home preseason series against the Reading Royals prior to the 2023-24 regular-season opener.

The Thunder will travel to Reading, PA to face the Royals on Thursday, October 12 at Santander Arena and then return home for another matchup on Friday, October 13 at Cool Insuring Arena.

Full and half season ticket holders will receive a FREE ticket to the preseason home game. More information on how to secure your tickets to the Thunder's home preseason game will be announced in the coming weeks.

2023-24 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Thursday, October 12 - Adirondack @ Reading - Santander Arena - 7 p.m.

Friday, October 13 - Reading @ Adirondack - Cool Insuring Arena - 7 p.m.

The 2023-24 regular season schedule is HERE.

Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

