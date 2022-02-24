WooSox to Host "Fever Pitch" Movie Night March 4 Starting at 6p.m.

WORCESTER, MA - As fans eagerly await baseball's return to Polar Park Tuesday, April 12, the Worcester Red Sox invite all to attend Fever Pitch Movie Night Friday, March 4. The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and the showing will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The $10 admission ticket includes endless free popcorn, Table Talk Pies, and Polar bottled water. Fans can also purchase traditional concessions fare and enjoy a cash bar. Within the cozy comfort of the DCU Club, the movie will be shown on large projector screens (and ancillary televisions). Fans can also venture into the stands to watch it on the giant videoboard. Blankets are permitted.

Both before and after the showing, WooSox President Dr. Charles Steinberg, who makes a cameo appearance in the film alongside Drew Barrymore, will host a Q&A about the making of the movie and the roles of other Red Sox personnel, from iconic outfielder Johnny Damon to Red Sox President/CEO Sam Kennedy.

Tickets may be purchased either at woosox.com or at polarpark.com/feverpitch.

"The making of 'Fever Pitch' was one of the more memorable and enjoyable parts of an extraordinary chapter of our history," Steinberg said. "Humorous tales of our scenes, and the relationships that ensued, have been enduring parts of our lives. The Farrelly Brothers, Jimmy Fallon, and Drew Barrymore all contributed to a fun and funny project that we still treasure. Yes, we have lots of stories, and we look forward to sharing them with all of our WooSox fans."

The official movie synopsis of Fever Pitch is:

When Ben Wrightman (Jimmy Fallon), a young teacher, begins dating pretty businesswoman Lindsey Meeks (Barrymore), the two don't seem to have a lot of the same interests, but they fall in love, regardless. Their romance goes well until baseball season begins, and Lindsey soon realizes that Ben is completely obsessed with the Boston Red Sox. Though she tries to understand Ben's passionate team loyalty, eventually it threatens to end their otherwise happy relationship.

