Storm Chasers to Host Daily Open Interviews for Gameday Positions

PAPILLION, Neb. - The Storm Chasers are hosting daily open interviews at Werner Park for gameday employee positions for the 2022 season from Monday, February 28-Friday, March 4 from 1:00-5:00 p.m. There will be an additional opportunity to interview at Werner Park on Saturday, March 5 from 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

These interview opportunities are in addition to the organization's Walk-In Wednesday opportunity, where prospective gameday employees can arrive at Werner Park and interview for a gameday position each Wednesday from 1:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. between January 26-March 30.

For inquiries, prospective gameday employees can contact Human Resource Manager Aniya Tate by email at aniyat@omahastormchasers.com or by phone at (402) 738-2187.

Gameday positions available for application include, but are not limited to: Amusements, Bat Boy/Girl, Fan Services, Game Operations, Grounds Crew, Mascots, On-Field Host, Parking Lot Attendant, Promotions Team, Public Address Announcer, Storm Front Team Store, Ticket Seller, Ticket Taker, Usher, and Video Production Team. Those interested can find more information and apply online here. The Storm Chasers are also seeking applicants for the Ballpark Security Team, a new addition to the Werner Park stadium staff for 2022.

Gameday Internship positions are also available for college students interested in exploring a career in the sports industry. Storm Chasers interns have the opportunity to work in every aspect of gameday and event operations at Werner Park, which allows interns to learn as much about the business as possible, gain valuable experience, and discover their own passions and goals. Those interested in an internship opportunity can contact Aniya Tate for more information and submit an application here.

The Omaha Storm Chasers are scheduled to begin the 2022 season on April 5 at Indianapolis before welcoming fans to Werner Park for the home opener on April 12 vs. Louisville. The full 2022 schedule can be found here and single-game tickets are now available here. For more tickets and more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket office at (402) 738-5100, and follow the team on social media. You can follow the team on Twitter @omastormchasers, on Instagram @omahastormchasers, and "like" the team on Facebook at facebook.com/omahastormchasers.

