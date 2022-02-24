Nashville Sounds Announce 2022 Promotions Schedule

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced today its full promotions schedule for the 2022 season at First Horizon Park. The 75-game home slate includes 26 giveaway dates, nine postgame fireworks shows, a variety of themed weekends and several specialty nights.

Single-game tickets will be available for purchase beginning Monday, March 7 at 10:00 a.m. at the First Horizon Park ticket office, online at www.nashvillesounds.com/tickets, or by phone at 615-690-HITS, ext. 2.

Opening Day is scheduled for Tuesday, April 5 at 6:35 p.m. when the Sounds host the Triple-A Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays). Opening Day includes the 2022 Schedule Cling Giveaway (first 1,000 fans) presented by FOX 17 News. More information on Opening Day festivities will be announced at a later date.

Other giveaways at First Horizon Park during the 2022 season include the following:

April 8 - 2022 Schedule Cling Giveaway presented by FOX 17 News (first 1,000 fans).

April 9 - Clear Fanny Pack Giveaway presented by First Horizon (first 1,000 fans).

April 23 - Hit City Series: R.A. Dickey Shirsey Giveaway presented by First Horizon (first 1,000 fans).

May 4 - Boot Stein Giveaway (first 1,000 fans).

May 7 - Hit City Series: VandyBoys #7 Shirsey Giveaway presented by First Horizon (first 1,000 fans).

May 18 - Hit City Series: John Overton High School #7 Shirsey Giveaway (first 1,000 fans).

May 21 - Hit City Series: Rick Sweet Shirsey Giveaway presented by Farm Bureau Health Plans (first 1,000 fans).

May 22 - Growth Chart Giveaway presented by Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt (first 1,000 kids 12 and under).

June 8 - Adjustable Straw Front Cap Giveaway presented by Advance Financial (first 1,000 fans).

June 11 - Hit City Series: Norman "Turkey" Stearnes Shirsey Giveaway presented by First Horizon (first 1,000 fans).

June 22 - Hit City Series: R.A. Dickey Shirsey Giveaway presented by First Horizon (first 1,000 fans).

June 25 - Slide Sandals Giveaway presented by DEX Imaging (first 1,000 fans).

June 26 - Booster Hooded Kids Towel Giveaway presented by the Nashville Sounds Foundation (first 1,000 kids 12 and under).

June 29 - Clear Backpack Giveaway presented by First Horizon (first 1,000 fans).

July 2 - Adjustable Straw Front Cap Giveaway presented by Advance Financial (first 1,000 fans).

July 13 - Hit City Series: VandyBoys #7 Shirsey Giveaway presented by First Horizon (first 1,000 fans).

July 16 - Star Wars Light Saber Giveaway (first 2,000 fans).

July 27 - Slide Sandals Giveaway presented by DEX Imaging (first 1,000 fans).

July 29 - Tim Dillard Bobblehead Giveaway presented by First Horizon (first 2,000 fans).

August 11 - Boot Stein Giveaway (first 1,000 fans).

August 13 - Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway (first 2,000 fans).

August 14 - Growth Chart Giveaway presented by Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt (first 1,000 kids 12 and under).

August 31 - Hit City Series: Rick Sweet Shirsey Giveaway presented by Farm Bureau Health Plans (first 1,000 fans)

September 3 - Hit City Series: John Overton High School #7 Shirsey Giveaway (first 1,000 fans).

September 14 - Hit City Series: Norman "Turkey" Stearnes Shirsey Giveaway presented by First Horizon (first 1,000 fans).

Themed weekends at First Horizon Park in 2022 include Hit City Weekend (April 8-10), Play Ball Weekend (June 10-12), COPA de la Diversión Weekend (June 24-26), Paradise at the Park (September 2-3) and Fan Appreciation Weekend (September 16-18).

The Sounds will wear specialty jerseys six times in 2022. All but one will be available via auction after they are worn. The specialty jerseys will be worn April 19 as part of Sensory Friendly Night, May 21 for Salute to Service, two sets of Vihuelas de Nashville jerseys for COPA de la Diversión Weekend (Friday night jerseys available for auction), July 16 as part of Star Wars Night and Margaritaville jerseys on August 13.

Other promotions at First Horizon Park in 2022 include Earth Day Celebration (April 22), Derby Party (May 7), Mother's Day Celebration (May 8), Kick off to Craft Beer Week (May 20), Booster's Birthday (May 22), Peanut Free Night presented by Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center (June 7), Stand Up to Cancer Night (June 11), Postgame Catch on the Field (June 12), Pride Night (June 23), Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Title IX (June 29), Independence Day Fireworks presented by Nashville International Airport (July 3) and AUG-Tober Fest (August 11).

The complete list of weekly promotions for the 2022 season at First Horizon Park are listed below.

Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesdays (13): First Horizon Park's most pup-ular promotion returns in 2022. Bring your favorite four-legged friend to the game on Tuesdays when First Horizon Park opens its doggie doors to Nashville's pups and their masters. Tickets start at $30 ($25 for owners; $5 for dog) with all dog ticket proceeds from each Tuesday game benefitting a local nonprofit organization.

Winning Wednesdays and Kroger Wednesdays (13): Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi returns to the ballpark in 2022. Come on a Wednesday for your chance to win several different prizes, including a postgame trip around the bases (available to all fans) after a Sounds victory. Fans can also win with Kroger on Wednesdays and pick up four (4) Select Section tickets, four (4) hot dogs and four (4) fountain sodas for just $44. Kroger Wednesday tickets must be purchased at the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office by showing proof of the Kroger mobile app.

Throwback Thursdays (12): We're going retro as Budweiser presents Throwback Thursdays when the Sounds wear their 1978 uniforms to commemorate the team's original uniform style. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

FOX 17 News Fridays (12): End your week with fireworks on and off the field at First Horizon Park. Postgame fireworks shows begin June 10 and follow every Friday for the rest of the season.

Hit City Saturdays (12): The roar of the crowd at First Horizon Park gets loudest on Saturday. Make the ballpark the place to be in Nashville with entertainment options like Third and Home and The Band Box.

Sunday Family Fun Days (12): As always, it's all about families on Sundays with children-focused giveaways throughout the season and postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by First Horizon.

Seniors and Military families can enjoy a $2.00 discount on single-game ticket prices at First Horizon Park. The offer is valid for any Reserved Section seat - subject to availability. Offer valid for up to four (4) tickets per I.D. (Seniors 55 +, government-issued military I.D. required at ticket office; no phone orders).

The 2022 promotions schedule is subject to change.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2022 season are on sale now. Opening Day is scheduled for Tuesday, April 5 at 6:35 p.m. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

