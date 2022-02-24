Norfolk Installs Largest Video Board Space in Minor Leagues

The Norfolk Tides today announced the installation of two brand new video boards for the 2022 season. The two boards will combine for the largest video display in all of Minor League Baseball.

The right field video board will be the second-largest video board in all of Minor League Baseball by itself, measuring at 32 feet high and 114 feet long. The 3,648 square foot display will only be second to Las Vegas, who installed a 3,930 square foot video board when they built their new stadium in 2019. The left field video board will be smaller, standing 24 feet tall and 60 feet wide. That 1,440 square foot display results in 5,088 total square feet between left and right field.

On top of the size, the video boards will also display twice the quality of the previous display. Previously the pixel pitch was 30 and the new display will now be 15 pixel pitch. In addition to the increased quality, the right field video board will be nearly 1,550% larger in size. This will give the Tides the opportunity to enhance fan experience with new features, such as enhanced motion graphics, improved in-game promotions and detailed baseball information on the team and players. It also gives the ability to strengthen the Tides relationship with current and potential corporate sponsors.

The Tides are working with Daktronics, who has video boards installed in 21 of 30 MLB parks, 18 of 30 NFL stadiums, 11 of 29 NBA arenas, 18 of 32 NHL facilities and 15 of 27 MLS fields. Norfolk Tides staff members will be professionally trained by Daktronics, helping us operate at the level of top professional leagues.

As the video boards continue to be installed this offseason, we will update our fans with more new features it will bring to Harbor Park this season.

Fans can purchase 2022 season tickets now by reaching 757-622-2222. Individual game tickets will go on sale at a later date. Fans should follow the Tides on social media and at norfolktides.com throughout the off-season for the most up-to-date information.

