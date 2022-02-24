Knights & Duke Energy Reveal New Energy-Efficient LED Field Lights at Truist Field

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights are pleased to announce the continuation of a longstanding partnership with Duke Energy, one of the team's Founding Partners since opening Truist Field in 2014. Today, during a press conference held at Truist Field, the Knights and Duke Energy unveiled over 150 brand new LED field lights, which will now keep the Uptown Charlotte ballpark illuminated for all games and special events moving forward. The energy-efficient lights, designed by Ephesus Lighting and Allumia, will add a new and exciting element to the home of the Knights. The lighting was installed as part of Direct Efficiency Program®, a Duke Energy One unregulated program, which assists businesses in optimizing their lighting, HVAC and refrigeration systems with energy efficient products with little to no upfront capital costs.

"Since day one of the Knights being located in Uptown Charlotte, Duke Energy has served as a great partner to our organization," stated Dan Rajkowski, Charlotte Knights Chief Operating Officer. "Today, we are very pleased to take our partnership even further as we stand besides our great friends at Duke Energy to help make our ballpark more energy efficient. We look forward to showing off our new lights at our first collegiate baseball game on March 1 and at our team's home opener on April 12."

"We're excited to demonstrate how the Duke Energy One's Direct Efficiency Program helped the Charlotte Knights replace their traditional ballpark lighting with new energy-efficient LED lights," said Bill Mann, Duke Energy Products and Services Manager. "We estimate that these lighting upgrades will help the Charlotte Knights achieve just under 300,000 kWh, which translates to an approximate energy costs savings of $24,000 per year. And over the 10-year term of this agreement, we also estimate that 2,994 MWh of energy savings will be generated, equivalent to about 2,140 metric tons of carbon emissions avoided."

As part of today's announcement, the Knights are thrilled to be able to donate almost 200 of the previous Truist Field lights to the Knothole Foundation of the Carolinas, whose mission is to increase access and opportunities for underserved youth through a focus on baseball instruction, academics support and life skills development. The lights will soon be installed at the Tuckaseegee Dream Fields, a complex located in West Charlotte which features three state-of-the-art fields.

Rajkowski added, "We are very pleased to be able to partner with the Knothole Foundation of the Carolinas to help continue their important mission. Donating these lights to a place that serves our community of young athletes was an easy decision. We look forward to that day when these lights are installed and the first night game is held at the Tuckaseegee Dream Fields."

The Tuckaseegee Dream Fields, also known as "The Tuck" serves area youth programs including the U Deserve A Chance Foundation and the Carolina Metro Reds. For UDACF, the organization works to bridge the financial gap for individuals and organizations that are unable to afford spiraling costs of participating in the sport of baseball. For the Metro Reds, their organization is focused on providing a safe opportunity for underserved and disadvantaged youth to develop baseball and life skills, advance academically and grow socially in a family environment.

"Not everyone understands that this game gives us more than we ever imagined," stated Jeff Schaefer, Knothole Foundation of the Carolinas Chairman. "Those who recognize the game's gifts have a responsibility to pay it forward. The Knothole Foundation has been doing that and has found the Charlotte Knights to operate from a similar heart. The Charlotte Knights donation of their existing field lights to the Knothole Foundation will provide many more hours to influence, impact and change lives. The Knothole Foundation is grateful to the entire Knights organization."

Opening Knight of the 2022 season is set for Tuesday, April 12 at 6:35 p.m. at Truist Field. Season tickets, as well as 18-game partial plans, are available now online at CharlotteKnights.com, in person at the Truist Field Ticket Office, and by phone at 704-274-8282. Single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date.

