Follow March Madness and win with the RailRiders

February 24, 2022 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - It's nearly tournament time and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are marching on towards their 2022 season with the return of a fan-fav ticket promotion. The RailRiders are giving fans the opportunity to pair ticket packages purchased with teams from the NCAA men's college tournament field for a chance to win.

Each new Full Season Ticket Membership purchased through March 16 will be paired with FOUR NCAA men's tournament participants. Each Half Season Ticket Membership purchased will be paired with three teams. A Partial Plan purchase will net two teams in the tournament and any Mini-Plan will be assigned one corresponding team in the big dance. The team assignments will be done on Monday, March 14, after Selection Sunday via a random lottery pick system. Teams will be assigned on a per-seat basis rather than being limited to one per account.

If your designated team advances, you will be given the following prizes based on performance:

- Advance to the round of 32 to receive the FULL Legends Race Bobblehead Series (Both the Mantle & Munson Bobblehead AND the DiMaggio & Martin Bobblehead)

- Advance to the Sweet 16 to receive a team hat with the classic SWB logo

- Advance to the Elite 8 to receive four tickets to Yankee Stadium (2 vouchers) and four Standing Room Only tickets to the Geisinger Champions Club level for a RailRiders game of their choice this season

- Advance to the Final 4 to receive a Roger Clemens autographed baseball, $25 gift certificate to the SWB Station Team Store and a game-worn RailRiders jersey

One person will ride their team's success all the way to the title. If your randomly-assigned team wins the NCAA Championship, you will take home an autographed Legend's Series bat, a personalized RailRiders jersey, 50% off RailRiders suite May through September and a $100 gift card to the SWB Station Team Store.

The 2022 season opens on April 5 in Syracuse with the home opener on April 12 against the Norfolk Tides at PNC Field. Season ticket memberships and mini-plans are available now on www.swbrailriders.com and single-game tickets will be available beginning at 10 A.M. on March 8.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from February 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.