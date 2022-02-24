Sahlen Field Given Pioneer Athletics' 2021 'Field of Excellence' Award

After a historic season of baseball in downtown Buffalo, Sahlen Field, home of the Buffalo Bisons, has been awarded a 2021 'Field of Excellence' Award from Pioneer Athletics.

Sahlen Field was one of 100 fields of all sports at all competitive level to be recognized. The award has been handed out by Pioneer Athletics for 26 years in recognition of the men and women who rise to the challenge, year after year, to produce an exceptional field of play.

This offseason, Sahlen Field was also named the Sports Turf Managers Association 'Professional Baseball Field of the Year' after hosting 23 Toronto Blue Jays games and 23 Buffalo Bisons games over the course of the 2021 season. Prior to the season, Sahlen Field received numerous ballpark upgrades, jointly funded by the Blue Jays and the Bisons, including moving the bullpens off the field of play to behind the outfield walls and the resodding of the outfield grass (which completed a full field replacement that began with the infield in 2020).

Led by head groundskeeper Kelly Rensel, the Bisons played all 23 of their home games as scheduled. Only a pair of the Blue Jays games were postponed due to weather as Sahlen Field shined for the baseball world to see during an unprecedented season.

