WooSox to Celebrate Third Annual "UniBank Women in Sports Day" Saturday, April 20

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox will celebrate their third annual "UniBank Women in Sports Day" at Polar Park on Saturday, April 20, when the team hosts the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays) at 4:05 p.m.

From 1-2 p.m., the club will host a free, star-studded panel in the DCU Club at Polar Park. Fans attending the panel may enter the ballpark beginning at 12:30. The panel features three trailblazers in baseball: Wendy Selig-Prieb, Maybelle Blair (who was a panelist in 2022 as well), and Justine Siegal. Joining them from the world of hockey are Worcester Railers President Stephanie Ramey and the winningest field hockey coach in the history of Assumption University, Annie Lahey. WooSox Executive Vice President/General Manager Brooke Cooper, the first female GM in Red Sox franchise history, will deliver the Opening Remarks.

Fans do not need a ticket to the game to attend the panel. Groups larger than 15 people can reach Group Experience Coordinator Lauren Dutton at [email protected].

The panel discussion will be telecast on NESN several times throughout April and May.

Wendy Selig-Prieb, longtime President & CEO of the Milwaukee Brewers, spearheaded the creation of their successful retractable dome ballpark, navigating the choppiest of waters while doing so. While saving the franchise for her native city, she also built the foundation for the club's postseason participants in the early 2000s. One of the most influential women in the history of baseball, the attorney was the first woman to represent Major League Baseball in its collective bargaining with the MLB Players Association (1994-1995). Her father, Allan H. (Bud) Selig, was the most innovative and longest tenured Commissioner (22 years) since Kenesaw Mountain Landis.

Maybelle "All the Way Mae" Blair pitched in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League in 1948 and was one of the inspirations for the 1992 hit film, A League of Their Own. Now 97 years young, Blair travels across the country advocating for women's baseball. Blair is an advisor for Amazon Prime's A League of Their Own comedy series, an ambassador for the Red Sox' Women's Fantasy Camp, and the Founding Director Emeritus of the International Women's Baseball Center in Rockford, IL.

Justine Siegal was named one of the "100 Most Powerful People in MLB" by USA Today after becoming the first woman to throw batting practice to a major league team during Spring Training in 2011 (Cleveland Indians) and the first woman to coach for a major league team in 2015 (Oakland Athletics). Through the nonprofit she founded, Baseball For All, Siegal provides opportunities for girls and women to play, coach, and lead in baseball. The visionary is an inductee of the National Women's Sports Museum, and her A's jersey is on display in the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.

Stephanie Ramey, the Worcester Railers' President since 2020, oversees all sales, financial reporting, and marketing efforts, with a focus on developing the team's brand and business in Central Mass. Prior to joining the Railers, Ramey served as Executive Director of Discover Central Massachusetts, and she remains an active contributor to the Worcester Economic Development Coordinating Council. A fourth generation Worcester native, Ramey attended Wachusett Regional High School and Worcester State University.

Annie Lahey, the winningest field hockey coach in the history of Assumption University (143 wins), led the Greyhounds to the NCAA Final Four this past November and earned her third Northeast-10 Conference Coach of the Year award. Born and raised in Worcester, Lahey was a standout athlete at Notre Dame Academy before earning an undergraduate degree at the College of the Holy Cross and a graduate degree at Vanderbilt University. Lahey's brother, Tim Lahey, was a standout athlete at St. John's High School and went on to play professional baseball in the Minnesota Twins, Philadelphia Phillies, and Chicago Cubs organizations.

"UniBank Women in Sports Day will highlight an exceptional lineup of women who have significantly influenced the sports world, both locally and nationally," said WooSox Executive Vice President/General Manager Brooke Cooper. "Much of the progress made in opportunities for women in sports is owed to trailblazers like Wendy, Justine, Stephanie, Annie, and, of course, Maybelle, who is a fan favorite.

"I'm grateful for their willingness to participate in this event and share their stories, challenges, and experiences, as their insights can have a profound impact on others. I continue to be inspired by this event each year and can't wait for the opportunity to hear from our panelists directly."

"UniBank is honored to be one of the original 21 Founding Partners who were instrumental in bringing the Worcester Red Sox to town," said Michael Welch, CEO of UniBank. "We take seriously our role as the largest bank headquartered in Central Massachusetts. When local organizations like the Worcester Red Sox and UniBank flourish, our community is the beneficiary. We are honored to be the sponsor of UniBank Women in Sports Day, as UniBank is a longtime supporter of women-owned business."

The presentation is free, and fans who purchase tickets to the WooSox game may then enter the park. After the game on April 20, fans can enjoy a Sunset Catch on the Field.

The WooSox open their fourth season at Polar Park on Tuesday, April 2, at 3:05 p.m., against the Buffalo Bisons (Triple-A, Toronto Blue Jays).

