Indianapolis Indians Charities to Begin Multiyear Partnership with Girls Inc. of Greater Indianapolis to Support Its Girl Dad Campaign

INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis Indians Charities today announced a multiyear partnership with Girls Inc. of Greater Indianapolis in support of its Girl Dad campaign. Launched during Father's Day weekend in 2023, the Girl Dad campaign highlights extraordinary dads and father-figures of girls, and inspires all girls to be strong, smart and bold.

"Indianapolis Indians Charities is proud to partner with Girls Inc. of Greater Indianapolis to bring awareness to the Girl Dad campaign," said Bruce Schumacher, Indianapolis Indians Charities Board President, Indianapolis Indians CEO and Chairman of the Board. "As a proud father of three girls and with many girl dads and women making strides in our front office, we are honored to recognize positive male figures in girls' lives and foster a community where every girl is loved, uplifted and given the opportunity to grow into a leader."

Alongside Girls Inc. of Greater Indianapolis, Indianapolis Indians Charities will raise awareness for the Girl Dad campaign through game day activations, promotional opportunities, merchandise and more. Indianapolis Indians Charities will also host girls from Girls Inc. of Greater Indianapolis to meet and job shadow women who work for the Indians.

Girls continue to face significant barriers in becoming future leaders and future movers and shakers. Although we have come a long way in our pursuit for gender equity, every girl (our daughter, sister, niece, neighbor, friend) encounters unique social and systemic barriers every day that threatens her ability to succeed. Girls Inc. Indy exists to break down those barriers and give girls the skills, resources and confidence to thrive. We launched the Girl Dad Campaign to build awareness around our mission. We know when girls are given the tools to succeed early in life, they are equipped to thrive in the future. We also know that dads play a very large role in this work. A Girl Dad celebrates the inherent strengths of his daughter/daughters. Being a Girl Dad is more than just having a daughter. It's a charge-an invitation to work together, inspiring inherent strengths and making our community a better place for all girls! We couldn't be more excited to partner with Indianapolis Indians Charities on this incredibly important effort. We are grateful for its support and the many opportunities our girls will have access to with this partnership.

- Lindsay Gramlich, Girls Inc. of Greater Indianapolis President & CEO

For more information about the Girl Dad campaign and upcoming events, click here and follow Girls Inc. of Greater Indianapolis on social media at @girlsincindy.

