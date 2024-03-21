CJ Ham Will Host Charity Softball Game in May at CHS Field

Minneapolis - The Annual Thielen Foundation Softball Game will return to CHS Field on May 30 with a new name and a new host. Minnesota Vikings fullback CJ Ham will host the family-friendly event, now called the UNRL® Celebrity Softball Game, presented by Choice Bank, benefiting Thielen Foundation.

Vikings safety Harrison Smith hosted the game in 2023 in Adam Thielen's place after Thielen was signed by the Carolina Panthers and could no longer attend the game.

Thielen Foundation and Ham announced that the fan-favorite, celebrity-filled softball game will take place on Thursday, May 30, 2024 at CHS Field. Tickets for what will be the third annual event are available online at thielenfoundation.org and range from $5-$50 each.

This year, proceeds from the game support Thielen Foundation and the Ham Family Scholarship Fund. Ham and his wife, Stephanie, created the scholarship fund in 2022 to support students of color in the Duluth-Superior area, where Ham is from.

"I had a blast playing in the game last year," said Ham. "I'm honored to be hosting this year and am looking forward to engaging with fans who are giving back to this community by attending."

In addition to individual tickets, sponsorships are also available for the charity softball game. Sponsorships include tickets to the VIP reception and meet and greet with Ham following the game. Companies and individuals can contact carter@capture-se.com for more information.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. There will be a home run derby at 6:00 p.m. The softball game will start at 7:00 p.m. There also will be in-game giveaways, a silent auction, and raffle.

