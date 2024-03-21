Knights Announce Exciting Partnership with Riverstone Logistics

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights are pleased to announce an exciting new partnership for the upcoming 2024 season with Riverstone Logistics, a brand-new sponsor for the team. In fact, this three-year partnership marks a significant milestone for Riverstone Logistics as it is the first of its kind for the company.

"We are thrilled to welcome Riverstone Logistics to the Charlotte Knights family," stated Marty Steele, Charlotte Knights Vice President of Partnership Sales. "Their values and goals are similar to the Knights, and we couldn't think of a better new partner for the 2024 season and beyond. We're proud to announce today that Riverstone Logistics is the Official Logistics Partner of the Charlotte Knights."

As part of this partnership between the Knights and Riverstone Logistics, new signage across the suite level will be noticeable to fans when they enter Truist Field this season. With that addition and more, an elevated suite level experience will be now achieved at Truist Field for businesses and fans alike.

"Riverstone Logistics has a deep passion for the Charlotte Knights and the sport of professional baseball," stated Charlie Workmon, Riverstone Logistics CEO. "We love our hometown and are very excited to support our team and serve our community through joint initiatives with the Knights.

In addition, Riverstone Logistics has agreed to make a $100 community donation to Congregations for Kids for every hit by a Charlotte Knights player at Truist Field this season. Last season, the Knights combined for 650 hits at Truist Field. For more information about Congregations for Kids, please visit https://www.cfknc.org/.

"Partnering with the Charlotte Knights is a tremendous honor," stated Mason Bradley, Riverstone Logistics CAO. "Through the Riverstone Logistics Suite Level, we are excited to invest in the Charlotte community by bringing awareness not only to Riverstone Logistics, but to local organizations who both Riverstone and the Knights are proud to support."

