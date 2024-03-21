Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane to Throw Bisons Opening Day Ceremonial First Pitch (Friday, March 29: 2:05 p.m.)

March 21, 2024 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Buffalo Bisons are thrilled to announced that Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane will throw the Ceremonial First Pitch on Opening Day at Sahlen Field on Friday, March 29 (2:05 p.m.) to get the baseball season in Buffalo official underway!

The Bisons host the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Opening Day to start a three-game homestand at Sahlen Field. First pitch on March 29 is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.

Beane has served as the Bills GM since 2017 and has constructed a roster that has helped Buffalo reach the postseason in six of the last seven years, including four consecutive AFC East Division Titles. In 2020, after the team's first division title under Beane, he earned NFL Executive of the Year honors from the Sporting News, PFWA and Pro Football Focus.

The Bisons Opening Day at Sahlen Field on Friday, March 29 will include a 2024 Magnetic Schedule Giveaway (3,000) and an Ice Scraper Giveaway (2,000) at the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St., compliments of Sahlen's. Ballpark gates open at 12:00 p.m.

The team is also home for 'Opening Weekend,' Saturday, March 30 (1:05 p.m.) and Sunday March 31 (1:05 p.m.) where 'Kids Cheer Free.' For both games, children 14 years old or younger can receive a free ticket at the Sahlen Field Box Office with the purchase of an adult ticket. Both Opening Weekend games will also include a pre-game Mascot Meet n' Greet and an in-game Easter Egg Hunt.

For tickets and a full list of 2024 Bisons promotions, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.