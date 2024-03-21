Red Wings Baseball's Back Bash Postponed

ROCHESTER, NY - Tomorrow's Baseball's Back Bash has been postponed due to inclement weather. The Red Wings have announced that the annual celebration has been rescheduled for Friday, March 29, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

The Ticket Office and Team Store will remain open tomorrow (March 21) from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

The Ticket Office will also be open from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 22 and Saturday, March 30.

Next week's Baseball's Back Bash will include the following offerings and activities:

FOOD & BEVERAGES: FREE Zweigle's hot dogs, $2 draft beers, $1 soda, and water options will be available.

MUSIC: Local cover band Genesee Saw will perform classic rock tunes.

FUN: Both 'Speed Pitch' and 'Bounce House' inflatables will be set up along with tailgate-style games for fans to enjoy.

All three mascots (Spikes, Mittsy, Mac) will be available for photographs and autographs throughout the evening.

TEAM STORE: The Red Wings Team Store will be open for fans to get their first looks at the 2024 merchandise.

SEASON SEAT PICK-UP: Red Wings Season Seat Holders can pick up their tickets on this day.

Parking tomorrow and next Friday will be available in Kodak lot D.

General Manager Dan Mason has reaffirmed his "50-degree Guarantee". The Red Wings assure you that it will be 50 degrees on Opening Day, or your ticket will be valid for another game in April or May.

The Red Wings 2024 home opener is Tuesday, April 2, at 4:05 p.m. against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (PHI). Single-game tickets for all 75 home games are on sale NOW at RedWingsBaseball.com.

