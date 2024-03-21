Take Meow't to the Ballgame IronPigs to Honor Cats on Caturday April 27th Game

March 21, 2024 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - No kitten around with this promotion, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs have announced that the Saturday, April 27th game will now be "Caturday" presented by Sleepy Cat Urban Winery!

The Caturday promotion, with a 6:35 p.m. gametime, will feature the IronPigs turning into the Cats, complete with tabby-tastic jerseys and caps, making the IronPigs the coolest cats around. Even better, any cat owners will be more than welcome to bring their leashed, harnessed or crated cats to this special game and sing Take Meow't to the Ballgame!

The Cats jerseys worn by the IronPigs players on April 27th will be auctioned off and hats entered into a cap raffle sponsored by Floor & Décor with proceeds benefiting the Lehigh Valley Humane Society. In addition to supporting the Lehigh Valley Humane Society, the IronPigs will be inviting local cat rescue organizations who are dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming cats throughout the Lehigh Valley to the Caturday game.

"I realized we were dog-centric for years and how irresponsible it's been to not recognize the thousands of cat-lovers we have in the Lehigh Valley," said IronPigs President and General Manager Kurt Landes. "It was a CATastrophe that needed fixed, and this was the purrrfect solution."

As the IronPigs have consistently honored the sworn nemesis of the feline, the dog, every year at Coca-Cola Park with previous past promotions like Corgis, IronMutts, IronWeiners, and IronPugs, it's time for the cat to get its due! In the battle between cats and dogs, the cat has consistently been the true underdog undercat and it's time the friendly feline gets honored!

The more understated of the typical domesticated house pets, cats have been consistently overlooked when it comes to overall popularity (65.1 million dog owners in the U.S. vs. 46.5 million cat owners) and in the promotional category across Minor League baseball with the explosion of dog-centric promotions like Tail Waggin' Tuesday and the IronPigs annual dog-based team identity transformation. But, for as far back as ancient Egypt, the feline has been revered resulting in great portrayals in artwork and other mediums like the Great Sphinx. Now, the IronPigs hope to give the cat its day with Caturday!

Caturday merchandise is on sale now online at shopironpigs.com and at the IronPigs Clubhouse Store at Coca-Cola Park. Merchandise includes hats, jerseys, t-shirts and more!

Tickets for Caturday, April 27th at 6:35 p.m. are available now and can be purchased at ironpigsbaseball.com or by stopping by the Provident Bank Ticket Office at Coca-Cola Park.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.