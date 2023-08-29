Woodpeckers' Third Annual 'Strike out Suicide Night' September 5

August 29, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers will kick off the last homestand of 2023 on Tuesday, Sept. 5, with the third annual Strike Out Suicide Night, with the goal of bringing resources to fans and promoting mental health awareness. Gates will open at 6:05 p.m. and the game will begin at 7:05 p.m. with the Woodpeckers taking on the Charleston RiverDogs.

The Woodpeckers will take the field in specialty Military Appreciation jerseys to be auctioned during the game and online. The auction will be available at the game until the last out of the 7th inning, and online from Tuesday, Sept. 5, to Wednesday, Sept. 13. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the "Hold Onto Hope" community connection event for suicide prevention on Friday, Sept. 15, in partnership with Veterans Bridge Home, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Defense, the Fayetteville Vet Center, and the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic.

On Sept. 5, several organizations will be on the concourse to offer fans resources and information about mental health and available services. There will also be a display at the front gates of 22 pairs of boots to represent the 22 veteran lives lost to suicide per day. Before the game, Mayor Mitch Colvin will deliver a proclamation from the field, as well as throw a ceremonial first pitch with three other key partners of this night. For each ticket for the game purchased through this link, a portion of the proceeds will support the "Hold Onto Hope" event: https://fevogm.com/Strikeout

For more information about the Fayetteville Woodpeckers or to purchase tickets to the game on Sept. 5, please visit https://www.milb.com/fayetteville/tickets/single-game-tickets.

