Pena to Development List; Baez, Whiting & Root Added

August 29, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats







ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series of player transactions with four affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves included the placement of RHP Jeison Pena on the development list and the addition of INF Juan Baez, RHP Blake Whiting and RHP Bayden Root from the Arizona Complex League Brewers to the Mudcats.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 30 active players with five on the injured list and one on the development list.

In summary:

8/29: RHP Jeison Pena placed on development list as of 8/28

8/29: INF Juan Baez added to Carolina from ACL Brewers

8/29: RHP Blake Whiting added to Carolina from ACL Brewers

8/29: RHP Bayden Root added to Carolina from ACL Brewers

Baez will wear jersey No. 4. Whiting will wear jersey No. 12. Whiting will wear jersey No. 12. Jhonnys Cabrera will change to jersey No. 37.

