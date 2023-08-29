Ceballos Debuts in Flying Style as Augusta Hangs 11 on Sox' in Win

North Augusta, SC - The Augusta GreenJackets (Atlanta Braves) rode perfect debuts from Drue Hackenberg and Sabin Ceballos to victory on Tuesday over the Salem Red Sox (Boston Red Sox). The Red Sox (23-32, 53-65) were powerless against Ceballos, whose four hits and four RBI led the GreenJackets (24-31, 55-65) to their fourth straight win against the visitors.

The game began at 8:30 after an hour of rain delayed the start. Drue Hackenberg made his affiliated debut after being selected in the second round of the 2023 Draft, and instantly dominated. He sent down the side in order in the first with a pair of strikeouts, showcasing an impressive sinker and splitter. The GreenJackets jumped in front with Sabin Ceballos' first hit, an RBI single which brought home Ambioris Tavarez from second base. Augusta doubled the lead in the third, when Will Verdung singled Magee home.

Hackenberg's debut came to an end after 2.2 innings of hitless work, striking out five and only issuing one walk. Luis Vargas entered and surrendered two runs in the top of the fourth, tying up the game at 2-2. However, Augusta exploded in the bottom of the fourth, sending 11 men to the plate and bringing six home. The key at-bats came with bases loaded walks from Will Verdung and Jace Grady, before Kade Kern doubled a pair of runs home to cap off the outburst with Augusta leading 8-2.

That score would hold until homers from Salem's Stanley Tucker and Jhonfrank Salazar plated five for the visitors in the seventh to make it an 8-7 game. LJ McDonough entered for his debut and pitched a scoreless eighth, before Sabin Ceballos capped off his day with a two-run single in the bottom of the frame before scoring on a wild pitch to push the Augusta lead to 11-7. Salem did score twice in the top of the ninth, but Giomar Diaz wrapped up the game with his first career save as Augusta wound up victorious, 11-9.

McDonough picked up the win in his debut, while fellow debutant Sabin Ceballos won plaudits for his 4-4, 4RBI performance, reaching five times.

