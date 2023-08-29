RiverDogs Wednesday Game Moved Due to Hurricane Idalia

With the effects of Hurricane Idalia forecasted to arrive in the Holy City within the next 24 hours, the Charleston RiverDogs have preemptively moved their scheduled Wednesday game against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to Saturday. The likelihood of heavy rainfall, powerful wind gusts and coastal flooding led to the team making the decision out of concern for the safety of both teams, stadium workers and fans.

The game will now be part of a doubleheader beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The twin bill will consist of a pair of seven-inning contests. Games set for Tuesday and Thursday will be played as scheduled.

Fans with tickets dated for Wednesday will receive a credit to their MyTickets account good for a future 2023 regular season game within 48 hours. If fans wish to redeem their credit for a game this week prior to receiving the credit to their account, please contact the box office via email at tickets@riverdogs.com. A ticket dated for Saturday will be good for entry to both contests.

