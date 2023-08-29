Hillcats Announce 2024 Schedule

The Lynchburg Hillcats are excited to announce the release of their 2024 Carolina League schedule.

Fans in Lynchburg will have the opportunity to see eight different Carolina League opponents over the course of the 11 homestand season. Every team from the North Division will have the chance to visit the Hill City with matchups scheduled with Fredericksburg, Salem, Delmarva, Down East, and Carolina. From the South Division, the Hillcats will play host to Myrtle Beach and Kannapolis in April before Augusta will make their first-ever trip to Lynchburg in June.

The Hillcats home opener will take place on April 9th as the Fredericksburg Nationals will make their first visit to Bank of the James Stadium. Lynchburg will once again host a 4th of July celebration as in-state rival Salem will make the trek down US-460 for the holiday matchup.

Lynchburg will have two separate two-week homestands during the season. The first will take place at the end of April with Myrtle Beach and Kannapolis visiting in back-to-back weeks. The second will once again correlate with the 4th of July holiday against Salem and Delmarva.

A two-week road trip will take place at the end of June with stops in Charleston and Carolina. Lynchburg will once again open their season on the road with a three-game weekend series against Down East which will be resumed after the MLB All-Star Break in mid-July.

All game times and promotions for the 2024 season will be announced at a later date. Season tickets and group experiences are already available to secure your spot to see the Hillcats in action. For more information, contact Lincoln Evans by calling 434-582-1144 or emailing at levans@lynchburg-hillcats.com.

