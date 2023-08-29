Fayetteville Shuts Out Cannon Ballers in Rain-Delayed Action in Kannapolis Tuesday

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (61-59) picked up early support on the mound, but the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (53-68) used just a little more offense in Tuesday's series opener to down the home side, 2-0, at Atrium Health Ballpark.

LHP Lucas Gordon impressed in his first start in a Cannon Ballers uniform, striking out four batters in a row within his 2.1 innings. The former Texas Longhorn allowed just two walks and one hit in his first appearance at the Single-A level.

RHP Horacio Andujar (L, 3-5) allowed the only two runs of the game in relief on five hits, walking one and striking out two.

Fayetteville held Kannapolis scoreless in Tuesday's opener, scooping a run in both the fourth and fifth innings. Luis Encarnacion broke the scoreless knot in the top of the fourth with an RBI single, scoring Brice Matthews on the base knock.

One inning later, Matthews notched his fifth double of his short Woodpeckers tenure to score Leosdany Molina and extend Fayetteville's lead to, 2-0.

The Ballers had opportunities in Tuesday's game, stranding a total of 10 runners on base, including a heart-breaking two in the bottom of the ninth with Rikuu Nishida at the plate. Of all seven hits in the defeat, Kannapolis failed to secure any extra-base hits, tallying only singles in the loss.

Kannapolis will look to rebound in the second of the final six-game homestand of the 2023 season on Wednesday night against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. First pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m., with RHP Aldrin Batista set to make the start for the Cannon Ballers.

