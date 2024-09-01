Woodpeckers Swept by Charleston, Drop Tenth Consecutive Game

CHARLESTON, SC - A frustrating week on the road came to a close Sunday night at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Stadium as the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (52-72, 23-35) were unable to emerge victorious in their series finale with the Charleston RiverDogs (64-59, 37-21). Charleston defeated the Woodpeckers by a 6-2 final score to complete the series sweep and hand Fayetteville their tenth straight loss, one shy of the franchise record.

The RiverDogs built a sizeable lead early on, opening the scoring in the second with an Enderson Delgado RBI single off Woodpeckers starter Julio Marte (L, 2-6). Charleston then chased Marte from the ballgame with three more runs in the third to make it 4-0. Emilien Pitre delivered the big swing with a two-run single.

Astros 2024 19th round pick Twine Palmer took over for Marte as the former made his professional debut. Palmer walked four batters over two-thirds of an inning and allowed two runs that pushed the RiverDogs' lead to six in the fourth before he left in favor of another debuting arm in 14th rounder Ryan Mathiesen. Mathiesen got a timely double play to end the inning but left the ballgame in the fifth due to injury after one inning of work. Raimy Rodriguez pitched the rest of the way for Fayetteville, tossing four scoreless relief innings and tying a season-high in strikeouts with seven.

After being held hitless by the duo of T.J. Nichols and Jeremy Pilon (W, 1-0) through five and two-thirds innings, Joseph Sullivan ripped a single into right to end the no-hitter in the sixth. The following inning, Jason Schiavone broke up the shutout on an RBI double down the left field line. Schiavone later scored a second run in the seventh on a throwing error by Charleston third baseman Carlos Colmenarez. The Woodpeckers threatened in the ninth inning and brought the tying run to the plate, but Andy Rodriguez ultimately closed it out for the RiverDogs.

The Woodpeckers will have a quick turnaround to try and end their losing streak with a Labor Day meeting at Segra Stadium against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in their final series opener of 2024. RHP Anderson Brito is expected to make the start for Fayetteville. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 PM on Monday.

