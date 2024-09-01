Red Sox Edge Shorebirds in Series Finale

September 1, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (50-75, 27-33) fell to the Salem Red Sox (67-59, 33-27) on Sunday afternoon by a final of 6-5.

The Red Sox grabbed an early lead in the first thanks to a three-run homer by Brooks Brannon to go ahead 3-0 after an inning.

Base runners were tough to come by for both teams with Blake Money dealing six innings for his first career quality start. Long-reliever, Michael Sansone perfected the Shorebirds in his first four innings on the rubber to keep it a 3-0 game entering the seventh.

The Shorebirds got their offense going in the seventh with an RBI double by Miguel Rodriguez to make it 3-1.

Delmarva continued to chip away in the eighth with Griff O'Ferrall pulling the Shorebirds within a run on a run-scoring double to bring home Austin Overn, trimming the deficit to 3-2.

With the score still 3-2 in the top of the ninth, the Red Sox added three insurance runs on a three-run homer by Fraymi De Leon to take their largest lead at 6-2.

The Shorebirds quickly made things interesting in the bottom half as Elis Cuevas launched a 423-foot homer over the right-field wall, his three-run bomb made it a 6-5 game. But that's as close as Delmarva could get as they'd fall by one in the home finale.

Reliever Michael Sansone (6-4) earned the win with Blake Money (3-7) taking the loss for Delmarva. Royman Blanco (6) secured the save by recording the final six outs.

The Shorebirds begin their final series of the regular season on Tuesday in Zebulon, North Carolina against the Carolina Mudcats. First pitch from Five County Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from September 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.