Sisneros Drives in Three, Pelicans Win Home Finale over Wood Ducks 4-2

September 1, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







In the final home game of the 2024 season, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Down East Wood Ducks 4-2 on Sunday night. The win pushed the Birds to a 59-64 record and 30-27 in the second half. The Wood Ducks dropped to 62-60 and 27-30 in the second half.

Cameron Sisneros (3-4, HR, 3B, 3 RBI) broke out by driving in three of the Pelicans' four runs with a solo homer, an RBI single, and an RBI triple. The Pelicans tallied five hits in the victory.

After starter Kenten Egbert logged a quality start with two runs, one earned allowed in his six innings, Luis Martinez-Gomez (1-0) shut down the Wood Ducks with three shutout innings and three strikeouts to earn the win.

Echedry Vargas (2-4) posted a multi-hit game for the Wood Ducks to lead the offense. Jose De Jesus (1-4, 2B) and Wady Mendez (1-3) scored both runs for Down East. The Wood Ducks went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

In his Down East debut, Eric Loomis (0-1) took the loss with one earned run and five strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings. Starter Wilian Bormie lasted one out shy of six innings with two earned runs and six strikeouts.

The Wood Ducks scored in the first two innings to go ahead. De Jesus scored on a double steal with runners on the corners in the first inning to go ahead. After a two-out single, Mendez took second on a steal and later scored on two errors by the Pelicans to put Down East up 2-0.

The Pelicans scored first on a solo home run by Sisneros to right field in the bottom of the fifth for his first professional home run. Sisneros tied the game 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth on an opposite-field RBI single.

Myrtle Beach took the lead in the bottom of the eighth as Ivan Brethowr came home on a wild pitch by reliever Victor Simeon. Sisneros drove in his third run on a triple to right-center to extend the Birds' lead to 4-2.

The game ended on a 6-4-3 double play to seal the victory.

The Pelicans will end the season with a series in Fayetteville against the Woodpeckers beginning Monday at 4:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from September 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.