De La Cruz Ends Home Slate with Walk-Off Victory

September 1, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: A ballgame that was scoreless through six saw the GreenJackets cross home in each of the final two innings to secure a come-from-behind win that closed out the home portion of the 2024 season.

Starters Jacob Shafer of Augusta and Jonatan Bernal of Columbia were both fantastic, as neither allowed a run on the day. Shafer went a career-high 6 innings, allowing just four hits and showing off added longevity in his 4th pro start. Bernal relinquished just two hits in his five innings, as both set the tone brilliantly.

The Fireflies brought the first run of the day home in the top of the 7th, courtesy of a mammoth solo homer from Callan Moss. Moss saw a center-cut fastball, and crushed it far beyond the wall in left-center off of reliever David Rodriguez, the first he has given up this year.

After stranding the bases loaded in the 7th against Julio Rosario, the GreenJackets would threaten once again in the 8th as they faced Zachary Cawyer for the second time this series. John Gil worked a one-out walk to put the tying run aboard, and promptly stole second. Gil would jump to third on a Pat Clohisy single, then sprint home to tie the game on an RBI groundout from Titus Dumitru.

Rodriguez retired the side in order in the top of the 9th, setting the stage for a dramatic finish in the home finale. Jake Steels led off the frame with a walk, and advanced to 2nd on a dribbler from Austin Machado. Willmer De La Cruz dug in with one out, and swatted a two-strike cutter down the left field line to score Steels without a play and send the GreenJackets into the final week of the year happy and victorious.

The GreenJackets have six games remaining, all of which will be played on the road against the Down East Wood Ducks in Kinston, NC. Augusta will be the final team to play a professional game at Grainger Stadium, which opened in 1949 but will be vacated following the season as the Wood Ducks move to Spartanburg, SC, and become the Hub City Spartanburgers next year. Augusta will see plenty of the Columbia Fireflies again next year, as the two sides will play 21 games against each other including on Opening Day at SRP Park for the second year in a row.

