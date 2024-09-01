Mudcats Drop Series Finale

September 1, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

LYNCHBURG, V.A - The Lynchburg Hillcats jumped out to an early lead and didn't look back as they beat the Carolina Mudcats 6-2 on Sunday at Bank on the James Stadium.

Lynchburg (65-57 overall, 28-29 second half) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a single by Logun Clark. After growing the lead to 2-0 in the third, the Hillcats added on with three in the fifth as the Mudcats gave away two runs on a wild pitch and bases loaded walk.

Carolina (75-48 overall, 34-24 second half) got on the board with a wild pitch in the sixth and capped their scoring on a home run off the bat of Eric Bitonti in the right for the final 6-2 margin.

The Mudcats returns to Five County Stadium for the final home stand of the regular season on Tuesday, September 3 as they host the Delmarva Shorebirds with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m.

