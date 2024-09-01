Hillcats Dodge Sweep with Sunday Win

September 1, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

The Hillcats avoided the sweep against the Carolina Mudcats by winning their final home game of the season, 6-2.

After a rough series, the Hillcats were able to display much needed patience at the plate. In addition, solid pitching outings from Jackson Humphries and Jervis Alfaro, both going four innings of work, helped carry Lynchburg to victory.

For the first time in the series, the Hillcats took the lead, scoring a run in the third inning. After Christian Knapczyk was hit by a pitch, Logun Clark would drive him home with an RBI-single.

In the fourth inning, Lynchburg would turn to small ball to get runners aboard as Tommy Hawke and Welbyn Francisca picked up opposite field singles to put runners at the corners. Anthony Flores, the Mudcats lefty starter, would attempt three pickoffs with no success, instituting the disengagement rule to drive home Hawke and give Lynchburg a 2-0 advantage.

The Mudcats would get a run back in the fifth inning as Reece Walling would walk and work his way around to score on a double from Miguel Briceno, cutting the deficit to one.

Lynchburg would retake the momentum in the bottom of the frame as Luis Merejo would drive home Hawke with an RBI-single. Later in the frame, a walk to Barrett Riebock would get through the legs of the catcher allowing two runners to touch home on the wild pitch. Leaving the frame, Lynchburg would lead 5-1.

Another wild pitch in the sixth inning would put Lynchburg further in front as Francisca would touch the plate, putting the Hillcats up by five.

Cam Schuelke would wrap up the home stand with a nearly perfect ninth inning, securing a victory in the series for the Hillcats.

Lynchburg now hits the road to Fredericksburg for the final week of the regular season. Lynchburg will return home on April 7th, 2025 for their home opener against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.

