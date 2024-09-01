FredNats and Ballers Cancelled

September 1, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







KANNAPOLIS, NC - Tonight's series finale between Frederickbsurg and Kannapolis has been cancelled due to rain. This game will not be made up.

The FredNats return home for the final homestand of the year, beginning Tuesday, September 3rd against the Lynchburg Hillcats.

