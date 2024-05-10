Woodpeckers Shutout Mudcats

May 10, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, NC - Fayetteville (18-13) comes back from last night's big loss to blank Carolina (20-9) in Friday night's game, 6-0. The Woodpeckers pitchers, Ethan Pecko and Jackson Nezuh (W, 1-3) combined to allow only 2 hits to the Mudcats..

Juan Baez and Blayberg Diaz were the only offense that the Mudcats had with one hit each.

Fayetteville's Yamal Encarnacion (2) hit a 2-run home run in the 5th inning to give the Woodpeckers a 4-0 lead. In the 8th inning, Oliver Carrillo (5) hit a deep fly over the right field wall with a 2-run home run to give Fayetteville all the runs they would get this game.

Josh Knoth (L, 0-3) pitched 4.1 innings and gave up only 2 runs and struck out 2 in his start for the Mudcats.

Saturday night will be game five of the series in Fayetteville. Yorman Galindez (0-0, 2.08) is expected to start for the Mudcats and will be opposed by Colby Langford (3-1, 1.93) for the Woodpeckers. Game time is scheduled for 7:05pm at Segra Stadium.

