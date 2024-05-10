Friday Night Game vs Pelicans Suspended Due to Rain

May 10, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, SC: A season defined by rain-affected ball games continued for the GreenJackets tonight, as their Friday evening contest against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans was postponed in the 2nd inning. It is the second game in less than 7 days to be suspended due to rain, and the first such game at Pelicans Ballpark this week.

At the time of the delay, the GreenJackets were leading 2-0 in the top of the 2nd inning thanks to a Jacob Godman RBI single, and subsequent error that doubled the lead. Augusta had men at first and third, with two outs in the inning and Luis Sanchez about to begin his second at bat of the night. Didier Fuentes was on the mound for Augusta, while Kenten Egbert was throwing for the Pelicans.

Tonight's game will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow evening, with first pitch of the continuation set for 4:00 PM. The continued game will be played from its pause point and all nine innings will be completed. Game two will begin 40 minutes after the conclusion of the restarted game, and will be 7 innings in duration. It will be the first doubleheader of the season for both clubs.

The GreenJackets will be back home at SRP Park Tuesday, May 14th, beginning a season-long 12 game homestand against the Salem Red Sox and Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. The first six games feature giveaways, alternate jerseys, and specials galore. More info about all the exciting occurrences can be found here: https://www.milb.com/augusta/fans/gj-homestand-preview.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.