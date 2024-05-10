Two-Run Sacrifice Fly Powers Extras Win

Columbia, SC - After being no-hit through 10 frames, the bats found their groove. Columbia unseated Salem 5-4 in 11 innings after Austin Charles launched a two-run sacrifice fly to right-center to score Derlin Figueroa and Chris Brito Friday night at Segra Park.

The bats came to life after CJ Weins walked the bases loaded with no one out in the 11th. Chris Brito laced a double up the first baseline to break-up Salem's no-hitter and score Erick Torres and Blake Mitchell, bringing the score to 4-3. Salem led, but Derlin Figueroa was 90 feet away from tying the game and Brito was in scoring position with no one out for Austin Charles.

The ball made it into the infield before Brito burned around third to give the Fireflies their second walk-off win of the season. The last one came April 9 on a wild pitch that scored Torres against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on opening night.

In the 10th, Columbia extended the game after pinch runner Jhonny Perdomo scored on a wild pitch from Weins (L, 0-1; BS, 2).

Despite getting a no-decision, Logan Martin turned in his best outing of the 2024 season. The righty spun five scoreless frames, allowing a pair of hits and one walk while retiring 12-consecutive Red Sox hitters, starting with a double play off the bat of Freili Encarnacion to end the first and ending with a two out double from Andy Lugo in the fifth inning.

Next, Josh Hansell spun a pair of scoreless frames to get Columbia through the seventh in a scoreless tie to enter the eighth. Nicholas Regalado kept the train rolling, working a scoreless eighth and ninth to send the game into extras without a run scoring.

Doug Kirkland ran into a bit of trouble in the 11th after allowing the inherited runner to score in the 10th. Natanael Yuten smashed an inside-the-park homer to right-center to plate Marvin Alcantara and push Salem's lead to 3-1. Chase Isbell (W, 3-1) allowed another run to score on a strikeout inducing wild pitch, giving Salem a 4-1 lead before the bottom of the 11th, when Columbia still didn't have a hit in the game.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Salem Red Sox tomorrow night at 6:05 pm. RHP Emmanuel Reyes (1-1, 6.04 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Salem counters with RHP Blake Wehunt (1-0, 1.15 ERA).

Tomorrow night is Star Wars Night, presented by Founders Federal Credit Union. A short time from now at a ballpark near you, we'll try to balance the force with pre-game jedi training, Darth Vadar game-worn jerseys for auction and a post-game fireworks show. Tickets are on-sale at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

