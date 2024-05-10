Mudcats Power Past Woodpeckers

May 10, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

FAYETTEVILLE, NC - Carolina (20-8) puts up double digit runs for the second straight game against Fayetteville (17-13) in a 11-2 romping Thursday night. Every batter in the starting lineup for the Mudcats got at least 1 hit in the game.

Daniel Corniel (W, 1-0) picked up his first win of the season with a strong performance to start the game. Corniel went six innings with 5 strikeouts and only gave up 4 hits.

Yhoswar Garcia and Blayberg Diaz each had 2 hits. Mudcats first basemen, Miguel Briceno (2) hit a solo home run in the 8th inning to put Carolina up 5-2. Briceno finished up the night with 3 RBI's.

Carolina put up a 6 spot in the 9th inning, led by Luis Castillo's single, which let Juan Baez cross the plate to begin the scoring in the inning.

The series against the Woodpeckers continues Friday night at Segra Stadium. Mudcats are expected to start RHP Josh Knoth (0-2, 3.07) against RHP Ethan Pecko (1-1, 4.34) for the Woodpeckers. Game time is scheduled for 7:05pm.

