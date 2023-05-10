Woodpeckers Shut Out By Cannon Ballers 8-0
May 10, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release
Fayetteville, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (12-16) never clicked offensively and allowed the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (15-12) to run away with the game in the ninth inning, falling in a shutout 8-0 on Wednesday night at Segra Stadium. It marked Fayetteville's second shutout defeat over their last three games and hands Kannapolis a 2-0 lead in the series.
Cannon Ballers starter Shane Murphy (W, 1-1) didn't allow a hit over five innings of work. With Eric Adler on the mound in the sixth, Luis Encarnacion broke up the no-hit bid with a leadoff single. Fayetteville's offense only managed four hits in the game, all of which were singles.
Trey Dombroski (L, 1-2) began his night with three scoreless innings and struck out four hitters his first time through the order. The efficient start was spoiled in the fourth inning when Kannapolis took a 3-0 lead on an RBI single from Troy Claunch and a Drake Logan two-run home run.
Nolan DeVos took over from the bullpen in the fifth inning and struck out seven Cannon Ballers across 3.1 innings, allowing a single run in the ninth before turning the ball over to Ian Foggo.
Kannapolis ran away with the game thereafter, walking four straight times with the bases loaded and sealing the 8-0 final.
