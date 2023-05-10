Red Sox "Walk Off" Game 1 over Columbia

SALEM, Va. - In a back and forth battle to open up the series, the Salem Red Sox took down the Columbia Fireflies by a final score of 6-5 on Tuesday night. They did it in the most anticlimactic and unconventional way.

Early on, it was the Fireflies who were the aggressors, drawing first blood. Columbia put up a run in both the first and second, holding a 2-0 lead heading into the third inning. In the first, it was three hits and a walk brought in the first run while a double steal on offensive trickeration scored a run in the second.

After holding Columbia scoreless in the top of the third, Salem found themselves on the score board and got the offense going in the home half. Miguel Bleis crushed a two-out triple into left before Cutter Coffey hit him home with an RBI single on a line drive up the middle.

Both teams went scoreless in the fourth inning, taking a 2-1 game into the bottom of the fifth. Yorberto Mejicano opened the floodgates with a leadoff single for the Sox. Abraham Liendo followed him up with a base hit of his own before Roman Anthony loaded the bases on a one-bagger. Miguel Bleis tied the game on a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Mejicano. Defensive mishaps on an error allowed Liendo and Anthony to cross home plate, giving Salem a 4-2 lead.

Columbia made it interesting with a run in the sixth inning and another in the seventh, tying the game at four a piece. Salem responded right back with a run of their own in the bottom of the seventh to take a 5-4 lead.

After both teams went scoreless in the eight, the Red Sox took a one run lead into the ninth inning. After a walk, hit by pitch, and a wild pitch, Levi Usher grounded out for an RBI, scoring McNair, who was aboard via the walk. Salem was able to avoid any more damage and the game was tied, setting the table for the bottom of the ninth.

Roman Anthony led off the bottom of the ninth with a base hit into left, then advanced to second on a balk. Miguel Bleis popped out and Columbia intentionally walked Cutter Coffey who had been hot with two hits already on the day. Allan Castro worked the bases full with a walk. Luis Ravelo won the game, walking on a full count pitch, taking a pitch outside.

Salem out-hit Columbia 11-8 and the Fireflies committed three errors to Salem's two. Both teams threw four pitchers in total. The two teams will do it again tomorrow night in Salem for a 7:05 PM first pitch in game two of the six game series.

Location: Salem Memorial Ballpark

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

Time of Game: 2:45

