GreenJackets Light up Charleston in Tuesday Series Opener

May 10, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Augusta GreenJackets







North Augusta, SC - The Augusta GreenJackets (Atlanta Braves) returned home to SRP Park in style, picking up a dominant 8-3 victory over the visiting Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay Rays). Augusta (13-14) scored eight times in the first three innings en route to victory, while Charleston (10-18) was limited to two hits in the first five innings of the game.

The GreenJackets sent out Cedric De Grandpre (W, 1-0) to start the series opener in front of a sold-out crowd on Education Day. With thousands of local kids in attendance, De Grandpre put on a show, striking out five and giving up just two hits in five innings of work. He pitched with a lead the entire game, though, as the GreenJackets got three runs in the bottom of the first courtesy of Ethan Workinger's fourth home run of the year. Workinger extended his hit streak to a season-high 11 games.

Augusta tacked on four more runs in the bottom of the second, chasing Charleston starter Johnny Cuevas (L, 0-3) with runs batted in from E.J. Exposito, Justin Janas, Tyler Collins, and Jeremy Celedonio. Dawson Dimon hit his first home run of the year in the next frame, and the GreenJackets took an 8-0 lead into the fourth inning. Nolan Martinez (S, 1) entered in relief of De Grandpre for the top of the sixth, and despite surrendering three runs in the final three frames, Martinez picked up his first save of the year in a four-inning outing.

The win means the GreenJackets have won six of their last seven games. The two pitchers used is a single-game low for the season. Additionally, the GreenJackets walked just one batter, setting another season low.

The series with Charleston continues tomorrow at 7:05 at SRP Park. Starters have not yet been announced. For tickets, information on promotions, and more, visit greenjacketsbaseball.com!

