Boissiere Powers Nats Over 'Cats

ZEBULON, NC - Branden Boissiere drove in four runs as the FredNats took down Carolina 8-3.

The game opened with two scoreless innings, until the Nats broke through in the third. New addition Jose Colmenares got hit by a pitch and Armando Cruz walked, then Johnathon Thomas singled to load the bases. Sammy Infante lifted an 0-2 pitch into right field for an out, as Colmenares tagged up from third. The throw home beat Colmenares by plenty, yet he managed to avoid the tag to score safely. The Freddies added another run in the top of the fourth, when Branden Boissiere laced his first triple of the year to drive Brady House in to make it 2-0 Fredericksburg.

The Mudcats battled back in the home half of the fourth. Gregory Barrios cut the lead in half with a sacrifice fly, then a wild pitch from Jarlin Susana allowed Luis Lara to tie the game at 2-2.

After a scoreless fifth, Daylen Lile drew a walk, was balked to second base, and then stole third. That set him up to score on an Elijah Green single to retake the lead for Fredericksburg at 3-2.

The Freddies made two quick outs in the top of the eighth, but Daylen Lile reached second on an E3. Brady House singled behind him, and an E1 allowed Lile to score and make it 4-2 Nats. Elijah Green walked, then Branden Boissiere cranked a three-run home run to right field, pushing Fredericksburg ahead 7-2.

Each side scored once more the rest of the way, but the Nationals took home the victory 8-3. Pedro Gonzalez got the win, while Shane Smith suffered the loss. In game three, it's Riley Cornelio against Will Rudy, starting at 7 tomorrow evening.

