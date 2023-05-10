Mudcats Drop Second Straight 8-3 to FredNats

May 10, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, N.C. - Fredericksburg's Brandon Boissiere hit a three-run home run in the eighth while helping the Nationals run away with an 8-3 victory versus the Carolina Mudcats on Wednesday night at Five County Stadium. Boissiere also tripled and drove in four runs overall while handing the Mudcats their second straight loss in the series.

The Nationals (10-17) led most of the game, but Carolina (15-12) did manage to tie things up at 2-2 in the fourth. The 2-2 tie slipped away though in the sixth when Fredericksburg's Elijah Green brought in Daylen Lile from third with a single to deep short. The FredNats then put the game away in the eighth with help of a Carolina error and Boissiere's three-run blast.

Boisseire went 2-for-4 with a triple, a three-run homer and four RBI in the game for the FredNats. Lile scored twice while going 2-for-4 with two runs and a double. Lile's first run broke the 2-2 tie, his second came moments before Boissiere's home run.

Reliever Pedro Gonzalez picked up the victory for the FredNats while working three scoreless frames. Gonzalez (W, 2-0) entered the game in the fifth with it tied at 2-2 and was able to keep the Mudcats quiet while the FredNats took the lead back. Gonzalez scattered three hits and struck out one in the victory.

Carolina's Shane Smith took the loss after losing the tie in the sixth and giving up three runs overall across two and 2/3 innings pitched. Smith (L, 2-3) struck out the side in the seventh and totaled six strikeouts in his outing. Reliever Jeison Pena also allowed three runs, with one of those three coming on Boissiere's homer. The other two were charged to Smith as Pena inherited two from him in the eighth.

Patricio Aquino started for Carolina and worked through the fifth with a run allowed on three hits. Aquino also walked one and struck out five in his start for the Mudcats.

Luis Lara had two hits and scored twice for the Mudcats in the loss. Lara's first run came in the fourth when he scored on a wild pitch to tie it at 2-2. His second came in the eighth when he scored on an error. Gregory Barrios' sac fly, meanwhile, in the fourth accounted for Carolina's only RBI in the game.

The loss was Carolina's second straight and dropped the Mudcats into a 0-2 deficit in the homestand versus Fredericksburg. The series will continue with the third game of the series on Thursday night at Five County Stadium with RHP Will Rudy scheduled to start for Carolina.

The current homestand next continues with fun promotions including Thirsty Thursday©, CBS 17 Friday Night Fireworks, UNC Health Johnston Souvenir Saturday featuring a reversible Pescados de Carolina souvenir bucket hat and WakeMed Five County Family Sunday with $7.00 Box Seat tickets and on-field post-game catch.

HOME RUNS:

Fredericksburg: HR: Boissiere (2, 8th inning off Pena, Je, 2 on, 2 out).

TOP PERFORMERS - BATTERS:

Boissiere, DH (Fredericksburg): 2-for-4, 1 R, 1 3B, 1 HR, 4 RBI

Lile, LF (Fredericksburg): 2-for-4, 2 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI

House, 3B (Fredericksburg): 2-for-4, 2 R

Lara, CF (Carolina): 2-for-4, 2 R

Areinamo, 3B (Carolina): 1-for-4, 1 2B

TOP PERFORMERS - PITCHERS:

Susana (Fredericksburg): 4 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO

González, P (W, 2-0) (Fredericksburg): 3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO

Ciuffetelli (Fredericksburg): 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO

Aquino (Carolina): 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO

SCORING:

Nationals 3rd (Nationals 1, Mudcats 0) -- Roismar Quintana strikes out swinging. Jose Colmenares hit by pitch. Armando Cruz walks, Jose Colmenares to 2nd. Johnathon Thomas singles to shallow center field, Jose Colmenares to 3rd; Armando Cruz to 2nd. Sammy Infante out on a sacrifice fly to Kaylan Nicasia, Jose Colmenares scores; Armando Cruz to 3rd. Armando Cruz caught stealing home, Matthew Wood to Daniel Guilarte to Matthew Wood, Johnathon Thomas to 2nd.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Nationals 4th (Nationals 2, Mudcats 0) -- Daylen Lile flies out to Hedbert Perez in foul territory. Brady House singles through the hole at second base. Wild pitch by Patricio Aquino, Brady House to 2nd. Elijah Green strikes out swinging, Matthew Wood to Luke Adams. Branden Boissiere triples to right-center field, Brady House scores. Roismar Quintana grounds out, Gregory Barrios to Luke Adams.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Mudcats 4th (Nationals 2, Mudcats 2) -- Daniel Guilarte strikes out swinging, Daniel Guilarte to 1st;passed ball by Jose Colmenares. Luis Lara singles to right field, Daniel Guilarte to 2nd. Matthew Wood grounds out, Jarlin Susana to Roismar Quintana, Daniel Guilarte to 3rd; Luis Lara to 2nd. Gregory Barrios out on a sacrifice fly to Johnathon Thomas, Daniel Guilarte scores; Luis Lara to 3rd. Kaylan Nicasia walks. Wild pitch by Jarlin Susana, Luis Lara scores; Kaylan Nicasia to 2nd. Jace Avina flies out to Elijah Green.

(2 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Nationals 6th (Nationals 3, Mudcats 2) -- Pitcher Change: Shane Smith replaces Patricio Aquino. Sammy Infante struck out looking. Daylen Lile walks. Daylen Lile advances to 2nd on a balk. Brady House struck out looking, Daylen Lile steals 3rd base. Elijah Green singles to deep shortstop, Daylen Lile scores. Branden Boissiere grounds out, Daniel Guilarte to Luke Adams.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Nationals 8th (Nationals 7, Mudcats 2) -- Johnathon Thomas grounds out, Gregory Barrios to Luke Adams. Sammy Infante strikes out swinging. Daylen Lile doubles through the hole at second base. Brady House singles to shallow right field, Daylen Lile scores; Brady House to 2nd; throwing error by Shane Smith. Pitcher Change: Jeison Pena replaces Shane Smith. Elijah Green walks. Brady House advances to 3rd on a balk; Elijah Green advances to 2nd on a balk. Branden Boissiere hits a home run to right-center field on a 3-1 pitch, Brady House scores; Elijah Green scores. Roismar Quintana strikes out swinging.

(4 Runs, 3 Hits, 1 Errors, 0 LOB)

Mudcats 8th (Nationals 7, Mudcats 3) -- Pitcher Change: Christian Ciuffetelli replaces Pedro Gonzalez. Daniel Guilarte strikes out swinging. Luis Lara singles to right-center field. Matthew Wood pops out to Brady House. Gregory Barrios reaches on a fielder's choice, fielded by Armando Cruz, Luis Lara scores; Gregory Barrios to 2nd; throwing error by Armando Cruz. Kaylan Nicasia grounds out to Roismar Quintana.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 1 Errors, 1 LOB)

Nationals 9th (Nationals 8, Mudcats 3) -- Jose Colmenares pops out to Gregory Barrios. Armando Cruz singles to right field. Johnathon Thomas walks, Armando Cruz to 2nd. Sammy Infante grounds into a force out, Jadher Areinamo to Daniel Guilarte, Armando Cruz to 3rd; Johnathon Thomas out at 2nd. Daylen Lile singles to left-center field, Armando Cruz scores; Sammy Infante out at 3rd on the throw, Hedbert Perez to Jadher Areinamo.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.