Tayden Hall Placed on Injured List
May 10, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release
ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series of roster transactions with one affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves included the placement of.C/INF Tayden Hall on the injured list.
The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 28 active players with three on the injured list.
In summary:
5/10: C/INF Tayden Hall placed on injured list.
The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Carolina League, Class-A, affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C.
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from May 10, 2023
- Tayden Hall Placed on Injured List - Carolina Mudcats
- Woodies School Shorebirds - Down East Wood Ducks
- Woodpeckers Announce Winning Schools of the 2023 Bunker's All-Star Reading Program - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 5.10 at Salem - Columbia Fireflies
- Red Sox "Walk Off" Game 1 over Columbia - Salem Red Sox
- GreenJackets Light up Charleston in Tuesday Series Opener - Augusta GreenJackets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.