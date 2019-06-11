Woodpeckers Lauded with Seven All-Star Nods

The Carolina League has announced the official roster for the 2019 Carolina League All-Star Classic at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium in Frederick, Maryland on June 18th, and the Fayetteville Woodpeckers will honor seven total players, five position players and two pitchers, as mid-season all-stars. Due to player moves and promotions to Double-A Corpus Christi, Fayetteville will send only four players to Maryland to represent the Woodpeckers. The honorees, their statistics with Fayetteville, and full All-Star Classic roster may be found below.

PITCHERS

RHP - Enoli Paredes: Enoli, a crowd favorite at Segra Stadium thanks to his 98 Mile-Per-Hour fastball, his numerous strikeouts, and his endearing emotion on the mound, etched his name in Woodpeckers history as the right-hander threw the first pitch in the history of Segra Stadium. (Promoted to Double-A)

RHP - Yohan Ramirez: Much more conservative on the mound, Yohan had the most lively and mobile arsenal of any Woodpecker during his stint in Fayetteville. At the time of his promotion, Yohan led the Carolina League with 69 strikeouts, including a franchise record 12 punchouts on May 7th in Zebulon. (Promoted to Double-A)

POSITION PLAYERS

INF - Jake Adams: The iron-clad first baseman for Fayetteville made his presence known on Day One for Fayetteville, hitting the first home run in Woodpeckers history, a grand slam, and knocked in a career high 7 RBI. Adams currently leads Fayetteville with 10 HR and 37 RBI.

INF/OF - Seth Beer: Dominating the Carolina League in his short stint with Fayetteville, the 2018 First-Round pick only needed 35 games to smack nine home runs and drive in 34 RBI. Seth's nine home runs was still good for second place in the Carolina League until Adams hit his 10th on Monday night, a span of 25 days after his promotion. (Promoted to Double-A)

OF - Corey Julks: A consistent contact piece for Fayetteville over the course of the first half, Julks leads the active roster in On-Base Percentage, is second in stolen bases and walks. Julks is anticipated to return from a stint on the Injured List soon after injuring his shoulder in Lynchburg while colliding with the outfield wall on a dazzling catch to rob a base hit.

OF - Jacob Meyers: The Fayetteville center fielder has always found himself collecting a base hit at the most key times for Fayetteville. Setting the initial franchise record earlier this season with an 11-Game Hit-Streak in mid-April, Meyers' 29 RBI on the season is good for fourth on the team, behind fellow All-Stars Adams, Beer, and Shaver.

DH - Colton Shaver: Spending most of his season in the hot corner, Shaver has carved himself a nice foothold in the alleys of every ballpark he's played in this season. Shaver leads all players at the Advanced-A level with 28 extra-base-hits and 22 doubles.

The Fayetteville Woodpeckers are the Advanced Single-A affiliate of the 2017 World Champion Houston Astros and play in their Inaugural Season at beautiful Segra Stadium in downtown Fayetteville. Segra Stadium, a $40 million state-of-the-art sports and entertainment venue, features space for over 5,200 fans, natural grass, a 25x70 LED video scoreboard, six luxury suites, four field boxes, the premium AEVEX Veterans Club level, Healy's Bar and outdoor party deck, a kid's zone, and more. With a rich history of baseball in the city of Fayetteville and Cumberland County, the Woodpeckers are thrilled to write a new chapter with their inaugural campaign on Hay Street. Fans are encouraged to visit FayettevilleWoodpeckers.com to purchase tickets, learn more about the team, and find out about upcoming events and promotions at the ballpark. Fans may also reach the Woodpeckers by visiting the BB&T Box Office in front of Segra Stadium, calling (910) 339-1989, or emailing Woodpeckers@Astros.com.

