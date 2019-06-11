Bryan De La Cruz Promoted to Double-A Corpus Christi

Returning to form almost immediately after a brief stint on the Injured List, Fayetteville Woodpeckers outfielder Bryan De La Cruz has been rewarded with his first promotion the Double-A Corpus Christi. De La Cruz will be just the second position player to make his way to Corpus from Fayetteville this season, following Seth Beer, who was promoted in May. Bryan wraps his stint with Fayetteville with a .277 batting average, four home runs, and 18 RBI.

Starting the season on the bottom half of the lineup for Fayetteville, De La Cruz carved a niche atop the batting order only two weeks into the season, and he held that top spot for the remainder of his campaign. Playing in 35 games atop the lineup Bryan made that first plate appearance count as often as possible, as the outfielder led off 15 games this season by reaching safely. On a rough turn in the middle of May, Bryan fell to injury after leading off Fayetteville's contest with Salem on the 16th, as he sliced his hand on a slide while attempting to steal second base. It was the only time Bryan was caught stealing this season.

On his final roadtrip with Fayetteville, De La Cruz peppered the Wilmington Blue Rocks with a consistent onslaught of offense, exclaimed in the series finale on the ninth, De La Cruz took the first pitch of the afternoon contest, a high fastball, into the bullpen in left field for his fourth home run. Ending his stint with a four-game hit streak, De La Cruz will end his time with Fayetteville on a 7-for-18 stretch with three RBI and three runs scored over a four-game span.

With now eight players promoted to Double-A full time, Fayetteville, the Woodpeckers will continue to look ahead to the remainder of their first half in the Carolina League. As the Woodpeckers have already been eliminated from postseason contention for the first half, they will build momentum into the All-Star Break and the second-half, starting with their contest against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Tuesday at 7:00PM.

