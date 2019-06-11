Wood Ducks Release Post-Season Schedule, Ticket Package

Kinston, N.C. - With the Down East Wood Ducks clinching a playoff berth Sunday, the team has announced that post-season tickets are now on sale, including a playoff package deal to attend all six potential home games.

The Wood Ducks will have home field advantage in the 2019 playoffs, with the opportunity to host the final three games of the Divisional Round, September 6-8. If the Wood Ducks advance to the Mills Cup Championship they would once again finish the series at home. A complete schedule is provided below, with home games listed in bold. The Wood Ducks will face the winner of the second half in the opening round of the playoffs. If the Wood Ducks are to win the second half, the team with the next best overall winning percentage for the entire season will be selected as a wild card.

1st Round (Best of 5)

Game 1 Wednesday, September 4 at 2nd Half Winner/Wild Card

Game 2 Thursday, September 5 at 2nd Half winner/Wild Card

Game 3 Friday, September 6 vs. 2nd Half Winner/Wild Card - 7 p.m.

Game 4 (if necessary) Saturday, September 7 vs. 2nd Half winner/Wild Card - 6 p.m.

Game 5 (if necessary) Sunday, September 8 vs. 2nd half winner/Wild Card - 1 p.m.

Championship Series (Best of 5)

Game 1 Tuesday, September 10 at North Champion

Game 2 Wednesday, September 11 at North Champion

Game 3 Thursday, September 12 vs. North Champion - 7 p.m.

Game 4 (if necessary) Friday, September 13 vs. North Champion - 7 p.m.

Game 5 (if necessary) Saturday, September 14 vs. North Champion - 6 p.m.

Individual ticket prices and promotions will remain the same as regular season games, where Sunday-Thursday tickets may be purchased for $7, and Friday-Saturday tickets available for $11. Additionally, the Wood Ducks are offering fans the opportunity to purchase discounted tickets with our 2019 playoff package. For $42 fans can purchase a ticket good for all six home games.

To purchase reserved seats, or for information on purchasing box seats, or reserving the Mother Earth Pavilion for your group at a Wood Ducks playoff game, visit woodducksbaseball.com, stop by the Grainger Stadium ticket office, or call (252) 686-5172.

