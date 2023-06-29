Woodpeckers Held to Three Hits in Shutout Loss to Ballers

Fayetteville Woodpeckers' Luis Angel Rodriguez on the mound

Fayetteville, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (31-40, 1-4 2nd Half) played a scoreless game into the seventh inning on Thursday night but never got anything going offensively, falling 7-0 as the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (39-31, 4-1 2nd Half) ran away with the contest late at Segra Stadium. The shutout loss was the eighth of the season for the Woodpeckers who have dropped both games of the series.

Luis Angel Rodriguez was the one bright spot on the night, tossing five shutout innings and allowing just two hits across his start. The lefty and former Cubs farmhand struck out four and walked three before handing the ball to Jose Nodal (L, 1-7) to start the sixth.

Nodal pitched a scoreless sixth before allowing two in the seventh, one run in the eighth and three more in the ninth.

Kannapolis starter Drew McDaniel (W, 3-5) delivered a quality start with six scoreless innings and five strikeouts.

Fayetteville only managed three singles in the game from John Garcia, Zach Cole and Sandro Gaston. Kannapolis pitching did not issue a walk in the game and stranded all three Fayetteville runners.

The series continues Friday night with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 PM. Fayetteville is projected to start RHP Tyler Guilfoil (1-1, 2.97 ERA) and Kannapolis will counter with RHP Peyton Pallette (0-1, 4.08 ERA).

